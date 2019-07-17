FX's groundbreaking series Pose
on Tuesday scored six Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama
Series.
Actor Billy Porter received an acting
nomination for his portrayal of Pray Tell on the series, marking the
first time an openly gay black man has been nominated for an Emmy.
Pose explores
New York's vibrant ball scene of the 1980s. It features
television's largest cast of transgender actors in series regular
roles and the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series,
according to FX. It was recently renewed for a third season.
Other LGBT nominations include RuPaul's
Drag Race for Outstanding Competition Program and RuPaul's
Drag Race: Untucked for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.
RuPaul and Ellen DeGeneres were nominated for Outstanding Host for a
Reality or Competition Program.
Laverne Cox and Jane Lynch received
guest acting nominations for Orange is the New Black and The
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, respectively.
Schitt's Creek was nominated for
Outstanding Comedy Series. The show was co-created by out actor
Daniel Levy and his father Eugene Levy, both of whom also co-star in
the comedy about a wealthy family forced to live in a small town
after losing their money.
Half of the nominees in the Outstanding
Short Form Variety Series category are gay, including Billy on the
Street, Gay of Thrones and The Randy Rainbow Show.
Winners will be announced on Sunday,
September 22 on Fox.