FX's groundbreaking series Pose on Tuesday scored six Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Actor Billy Porter received an acting nomination for his portrayal of Pray Tell on the series, marking the first time an openly gay black man has been nominated for an Emmy.

Pose explores New York's vibrant ball scene of the 1980s. It features television's largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series, according to FX. It was recently renewed for a third season.

Other LGBT nominations include RuPaul's Drag Race for Outstanding Competition Program and RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. RuPaul and Ellen DeGeneres were nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

Laverne Cox and Jane Lynch received guest acting nominations for Orange is the New Black and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, respectively.

Schitt's Creek was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. The show was co-created by out actor Daniel Levy and his father Eugene Levy, both of whom also co-star in the comedy about a wealthy family forced to live in a small town after losing their money.

Half of the nominees in the Outstanding Short Form Variety Series category are gay, including Billy on the Street, Gay of Thrones and The Randy Rainbow Show.

Winners will be announced on Sunday, September 22 on Fox.