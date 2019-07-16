Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló is rejecting calls to step down over homophobic and misogynistic comments.

On Saturday, the Center for Investigative Journalism in Puerto Rico published 889 pages of messages between Rosselló and several members of his administration on Telegram, a messaging app with encryption options.

According to Puerto Rican daily El Nuevo Dia, Rosselló twice in December of 2018 separately described a journalist and a former senator as a “cocksucker.” He also described a former New York City lawmaker who was born in Puerto Rico as a “whore.”

Puerto Rico CFO Christian Sobrino criticized out singer Ricky Martin, who was born in Puerto Rico. Martin “is such a male chauvinist that he fucks men because women don't measure up,” Sobrino wrote in a message.

The chat also includes derogatory comments against San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, a vocal supporter of LGBT rights and a fierce critic of President Donald Trump, and out CBS journalist David Begnaud.

In a statement released Saturday, Rosselló said that Sobrino and Puerto Rico Secretary of State Luis G. Rivera Marín had resigned and that he would ask other members of his administration who took part in the chat to also resign.

Calls for Rosselló – who has supported LGBT rights in the past – to quit gathered steam over the weekend, with some activists protesting outside his official residence in San Juan.

On Sunday, Rosselló said that he would not step down.