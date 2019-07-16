The New Republic has dropped out of an upcoming presidential climate summit after publishing a controversial op-ed on presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

The summit, planned for September 23 in New York City, is being co-hosted by Gizmodo, which announced on Saturday that The New Republic had dropped out of the event.

A day after its publication, The New Republic retracted the opinion piece titled “My Mayor Pete Problem” and written by gay literary critic Dale Peck.

In the piece, Peck referred to Buttigieg as “Mary Pete” and described him as “the gay equivalent of Uncle Tom.” He argued that because Buttigieg waited until he was in his 30s to come out he is a “gay teenager” who would be too obsessed with sex and drugs to make an effective president.

The op-ed was pulled and replaced with an editor's note apologizing for its publication. Editors said that they decided to remove the op-ed “in response to criticism of the piece's inappropriate and invasive content.”

The New Republic's decision to pull out of the climate summit came after at least three sponsors announced they would no longer participate in the event in response to the op-ed's publication.

“The piece, and the choice to run it, are inconsistent with our values,” tweeted the League of Conservation Voters, which was scheduled to discuss the candidates' positions on climate change at the summit.