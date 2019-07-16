Singer-songwriter Janelle Monae has responded to President Donald Trump's tweets calling on minority Democratic lawmakers to “go back” to the countries where they came from.

The tweets appear to be directed at Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. Only Omar, who became a U.S. citizen in 2000, was born outside of the United States.

“Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” Trump messaged. “Then come back and show us how...”

In a tweet on Sunday, Monae, who came out as queer last year, called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump.

“I'm dead ass convinced this idiot racist could kill someone on Twitter live in the WH west wing & u guys would be like 'when he kills someone he reaffirms his messages of division. We have to work together to reflect BLAH,'” Monae said.

“CALL 4 IMPEACHMENT Speaker Pelosi, Stop dragging this OUT,” she added.

In a separate tweet, Monae said that Trump was “mentally unfit to be president.”

Out soccer star Megan Rapinoe also criticized the president during an appearance Sunday on Meet the Press, though she did not directly mention Trump's tweets calling on the minority lawmakers to “go back” home.

“I think Trump’s message excludes people that look like me and that are me, of course, but it excludes a lot of people in his base as well. And I think that he’s trying to divide so he can conquer, not unite so we can all conquer,” Rapinoe said.