Singer-songwriter Janelle Monae has
responded to President Donald Trump's tweets calling on minority
Democratic lawmakers to “go back” to the countries where they
came from.
The tweets appear to be directed at
Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of
Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of
Massachusetts. Only Omar, who became a U.S. citizen in 2000, was born
outside of the United States.
“Why don't they go back and help fix
the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,”
Trump messaged. “Then come back and show us how...”
In a tweet on Sunday, Monae, who came
out as queer last year, called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to begin
impeachment proceedings against Trump.
“I'm dead ass convinced this idiot
racist could kill someone on Twitter live in the WH west wing & u
guys would be like 'when he kills someone he reaffirms his messages
of division. We have to work together to reflect BLAH,'” Monae
said.
“CALL 4 IMPEACHMENT Speaker Pelosi,
Stop dragging this OUT,” she added.
In a separate tweet, Monae said that
Trump was “mentally unfit to be president.”
Out soccer star Megan Rapinoe also
criticized the president during an appearance Sunday on Meet the
Press, though she did not directly mention Trump's tweets calling
on the minority lawmakers to “go back” home.
“I think Trump’s message excludes
people that look like me and that are me, of course, but it excludes
a lot of people in his base as well. And I think that he’s trying
to divide so he can conquer, not unite so we can all conquer,”
Rapinoe
said.