Out tennis great Martina Navratilova
sent President Donald Trump a message on Tuesday as she played a
legends doubles match at Wimbledon.
According to The New York Times'
Ben Rothenberg, Navratilova wore a hat emblazoned with the word
“IMPEACH” on the court until an official asked her to take it
off.
“Sorry about that,” she said.
“Forgot I had it on.”
Navratilova has previously tweeted
about her “IMPEACH” hat.
“So I drove across central Florida
all day yesterday,” Navratilova, who lives in Miami, wrote last
month, “with my IMPEACH hat on and it got me wondering. Why at
trump rallies most people wear the #magahats but I never see them in
'public.' Are they all in the closet except for when they are in the
majority, full of themselves?”
Navratilova has also been vocal about
her support for LGBT rights. In 2012, she wore a rainbow outfit at
the Australian Open while playing at Margaret Court Arena to protest
homophobic remarks made by Margaret Court, Australia's greatest
tennis player and a vocal opponent of same-sex marriage.
(Related: Margaret
Court warns that same-sex marriage will lead to the end of
Christmas.)