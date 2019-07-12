Police in New York are investigating World Cup posters of out soccer star Megan Rapinoe that were vandalized as a possible hate crime.

The vandalism took place at the Byant Park subway station in New York City.

CNN reported that eight posters featuring Rapinoe were defaced with “homophobic and defamatory slurs” and phrases such as “shemale” and “screw this ho.”

“Hate has no place in the transit system and we work hard to make the subway a welcoming, safe environment for everyone,” MTA Deputy Communications Director Shams Tarek said in a statement given to the New York Post. “We referred this to NYPD which responded to investigate. Our maintenance teams got the posters cleaned and we will have them replaced with new ones if necessary.”

New York City on Wednesday threw a ticker-tape parade for the U.S. Women's National Team to celebrate their World Cup win.

Rapinoe has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, in particular his policies against the LGBT community and women.

