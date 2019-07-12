New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, has let a bill become law without his signature that allows the state to offer a nonbinary gender option on driver's licenses and state-issued IDs.

The law allows people who do not identify as male or female to choose gender option “X.”

A handful of states, including Hawaii, Maine, and Colorado, have approved similar legislation.

Sununu has generally been supportive of LGBT rights. Last year, he signed a bill that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people. Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

The new law takes effect on January 1.