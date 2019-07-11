Christian conservative group One
Million Moms is calling for a boycott of Disney-owned Pixar's Toy
Story 4 over what it describes as promotion of “the LGBTQ
lifestyle.”
In one scene, two women are seen in the
background dropping off a girl at school and later picking her up and
giving her a hug.
“The scene,” One Million Moms
claimed in a statement, is a “subtle” attempt “to desensitize
children.” “But it is obvious that the child has two mothers, and
they are parenting together.”
The group called the scene “dangerous”
and warned that parents may be “blindsided” by the “subtle but
obvious promotion of the LGBTQ lifestyle.”
"Toy Story 4 is the last
place parents would expect their children to be confronted with
content regarding sexual orientation. Issues of this nature are being
introduced too early and too soon. It is extremely common yet
unnecessary."
“Disney should stick to entertainment
instead of pushing an agenda and exposing children to controversial
topics,” the group added.
One Million Moms also balked at a line
in the film about not hiding in the closet.
Disney is among the more than 200
companies calling on the Supreme Court to
rule in favor of LGBT protections.