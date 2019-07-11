Christian conservative group One Million Moms is calling for a boycott of Disney-owned Pixar's Toy Story 4 over what it describes as promotion of “the LGBTQ lifestyle.”

In one scene, two women are seen in the background dropping off a girl at school and later picking her up and giving her a hug.

“The scene,” One Million Moms claimed in a statement, is a “subtle” attempt “to desensitize children.” “But it is obvious that the child has two mothers, and they are parenting together.”

The group called the scene “dangerous” and warned that parents may be “blindsided” by the “subtle but obvious promotion of the LGBTQ lifestyle.”

"Toy Story 4 is the last place parents would expect their children to be confronted with content regarding sexual orientation. Issues of this nature are being introduced too early and too soon. It is extremely common yet unnecessary."

“Disney should stick to entertainment instead of pushing an agenda and exposing children to controversial topics,” the group added.

One Million Moms also balked at a line in the film about not hiding in the closet.

Disney is among the more than 200 companies calling on the Supreme Court to rule in favor of LGBT protections.