A representative for Olympic freeskier
Gus Kenworthy has told PEOPLE that Kenworthy and his actor boyfriend
Matthew Wilkas are “taking time apart.”
“Gus and Matt are taking time apart,”
the representative told PEOPLE. “They love and support each other
and remain close friends.”
PEOPLE reported that it had confirmed
the couple “have separated.”
Kenworthy, 27, and Wilkas, 41, were
together for nearly four years.
The couple made headlines last year
when they shared a kiss on live TV at the Winter Olympics in South
Korea.
(Related: Gus
Kenworthy, Matt Wilkas share kiss on live Olympic TV.)
The men met in 2015 on Instagram.
“[Instagram] is almost like a dating
app or anything because you get a sense of someone, their
personality, what they do, who they are, what they look like,
whatever,” Kenworthy
told PEOPLE last year. “And so it makes it easy to kind of
establish a connection early on.”