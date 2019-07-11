A representative for Olympic freeskier Gus Kenworthy has told PEOPLE that Kenworthy and his actor boyfriend Matthew Wilkas are “taking time apart.”

“Gus and Matt are taking time apart,” the representative told PEOPLE. “They love and support each other and remain close friends.”

PEOPLE reported that it had confirmed the couple “have separated.”

Kenworthy, 27, and Wilkas, 41, were together for nearly four years.

The couple made headlines last year when they shared a kiss on live TV at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

(Related: Gus Kenworthy, Matt Wilkas share kiss on live Olympic TV.)

The men met in 2015 on Instagram.

“[Instagram] is almost like a dating app or anything because you get a sense of someone, their personality, what they do, who they are, what they look like, whatever,” Kenworthy told PEOPLE last year. “And so it makes it easy to kind of establish a connection early on.”