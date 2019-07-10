Appearing Tuesday on CNN, U.S. women's soccer captain Megan Rapinoe told President Donald Trump that his message excludes groups of Americans.

The out soccer star made her comments after Team USA won the World Cup.

When host Anderson Cooper asked Rapinoe what she would say to Trump, she looked into the camera and said: “Your message is excluding people You're excluding me, you're excluding people that look like me, you're excluding people of color, you're excluding Americans that maybe support you.”

She added that his “Make America Great Again” slogan harks back to an era that was not great for everyone, referring to LGBT Americans.

Cooper, who is also openly gay, agreed, saying that being LGBT was a crime at the time in the United States.

Late last month, Trump criticized Rapinoe for saying that she would not visit the White House if the national team won the World Cup.

“We haven't yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose,” Trump said in a tweet. “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear.”

Following the team's win, Trump appeared to backpedal on his invitation. “We haven't really thought about it. We'll look at that,” he said, according to The Washington Post.