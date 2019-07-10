Lawmakers in the UK have overwhelmingly
backed a plan to legalize marriage for gay and lesbian couples in
Northern Ireland.
MPs voted 383 to 73 to extend marriage
equality to the region, which would bring Northern Ireland into line
on the issue with the rest of the UK. A similar vote was adopted on
access to abortion.
According to the
Guardian,
the “changes came via amendments to an otherwise technical
government bill connected to budgets and elections for” the
Northern Irish government (Stormont), which has been suspended since
2017.
The amendments would only come into
force if the Northern Irish government remained at a standstill after
three additional months.
Labour MP Conor McGinn, who comes from
Northern Ireland, put up the amendment for consideration. He said
that he hoped the government would be back at work before the
three-month deadline.
“But if Stormont still isn't
functioning by then, the LGBT community in Northern Ireland will know
that Westminster will act to ensure equality and respect for all
citizens, and finally give them the right to marry the person they
love,” he is quoted as saying.