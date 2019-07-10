Lawmakers in the UK have overwhelmingly backed a plan to legalize marriage for gay and lesbian couples in Northern Ireland.

MPs voted 383 to 73 to extend marriage equality to the region, which would bring Northern Ireland into line on the issue with the rest of the UK. A similar vote was adopted on access to abortion.

According to the Guardian, the “changes came via amendments to an otherwise technical government bill connected to budgets and elections for” the Northern Irish government (Stormont), which has been suspended since 2017.

The amendments would only come into force if the Northern Irish government remained at a standstill after three additional months.

Labour MP Conor McGinn, who comes from Northern Ireland, put up the amendment for consideration. He said that he hoped the government would be back at work before the three-month deadline.

“But if Stormont still isn't functioning by then, the LGBT community in Northern Ireland will know that Westminster will act to ensure equality and respect for all citizens, and finally give them the right to marry the person they love,” he is quoted as saying.