The LGBTQ Victory Fund on Monday endorsed the U.S. Senate campaign of Daniel Baer.

Baer, a Democrat, served in the Obama administration's State Department. In 2013, he was appointed as ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. He married his longtime partner Brian Walsh in 2014.

In announcing Baer's endorsement, Victory Fund CEO Annise Parker compared Baer's campaign to Colorado Governor Jared Polis' historic 2018 victory.

“Coloradans led the country by electing America's first openly gay governor in 2018 – and in 2020 they will make history again in sending the first out gay man to the U.S. Senate,” Parker said.

Baer is among the five candidates running for the Colorado Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate. The winner of next year's primary will face Republican Senator Cory Gardner in the fall.

Parker also noted in her announcement Baer's strong fundraising and Gardner's opposition to LGBT rights.

“Never before has an openly LGBTQ Congressional candidate reported such strong initial fundraising numbers without the benefit of congressional incumbency – an important indicator, given LGBTQ candidates for high-level office are often underestimated early in their campaigns,” Parker said. “But Dan’s authentic and values-driven approach to politics is resonating with voters, and there is no better candidate to take on anti-LGBTQ incumbent Cory Gardner than a person so deeply affected by the discriminatory positions Gardner promotes.”

Victory Fund is the largest political action committee (PAC) committed to electing LGBT politicians to office.

