During a recent television interview, Lil Nas X said that he considered “never” coming out gay.

The 20-year-old singer, real name Montero Lamar Hill, who is best known for his breakout single “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus, came out last week on social media.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Lil Nas X was asked about his recent coming out.

“It's something that I was considering never doing ever, just taking it to the grave,” he said. “I don't want to just live my life – especially given I just got to where I'm at – not doing what I want to do. I feel I'm opening more doors for people.”

“They feel more comfortable,” he said about the reaction from fans. “Especially within the country and the hip-hop community, it's not really accepted in either.”

Lil Nas X also said that he's received backlash.

“I'm already getting it,” he said. “I'm not angry or anything, because I understand that they just want that reaction. I'm just gonna joke back.”