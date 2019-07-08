Two Major League Baseball (MLB) teams, the Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants, are among the more than 200 companies calling on the Supreme Court to find that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bans workplace discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender.

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider the issue in a trio of cases to be heard in October. The cases involve two male plaintiffs who were fired because they are gay and one plaintiff who was fired soon after she disclosed to her employer that she is a transgender woman. Two appeals courts have sided with the plaintiffs, but one has disagreed.

The Rays and Giants are among the two-hundred-and-six companies, including Apple, Facebook, Disney, Microsoft, Starbucks, Amazon, and Northrup Grumman, to sign a brief in the cases calling on the high court to rule in favor of the plaintiffs.

“Interpreting Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to exclude sexual orientation or gender identity from protections against sex discrimination would have wide-ranging, negative consequences for businesses, their employees, and the U.S. economy,” the brief states. “Our nation's employers and employees would benefit from this Court's recognition that members of the nation's large and productive LGBT workforce are protected from such sex-based discrimination in the workplace.”

The brief was organized by five LGBT rights advocates: the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Lambda Legal, Out & Equal, Out Leadership, and Freedom for All Americans.

Rays President Brian Auld said that signing the brief was “not only the right thing to do, but it is also best for our business.”

“We encourage other sports teams and organizations to support this protection for fans, employees, and their families,” he added.

LGBT sports blog Outsports noted the absence of the Chicago Cubs. The team is co-owned by Laura Ricketts, who is openly lesbian. The team is also co-owned by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, a Republican who is opposed to marriage equality. Laura and Pete Ricketts are siblings.

In 2015, the Rays and Giant signed an amicus brief calling on the Supreme Court to strike down state laws and constitutional amendments that defined marriage as a heterosexual union.