In a recent interview with Paper magazine, queer recording artist Janelle Monáe talked about her recent coming out.

The 33-year-old Monáe last year came out as a “queer black woman in America” ahead of the release of her third studio album, Dirty Computer.

“I’m just happy that my personal story has also been personal stories for so many other people,” she said about coming out. “There’s so many young people who grew up in the South or Baptist families, who were told that they won’t be accepted by Christ. They can listen to [Dirty Computer] and feel hugged. They can feel loved, they can feel seen, they can feel heard. That’s the most beautiful thing.”

“We have to make sure that we don’t pressure people to come out,” she said. “Everybody doesn’t have the same set of circumstances. There are people, young people in particular, that will be cut off from their family, hanged, or jailed if they walked in their truth. Folks who are not comfortable speaking out about your sexuality publicly, we see you and you are valid and you matter. We have to protect our babies, especially in the LGBTQIA+ community. We have to do better.”

She also named the women she looks up to, transgender celebrities Indya Moore, MJ Rodriguez, Janet Mock and Laverne Cox.

“I look to Indya Moore, MJ Rodriquez, Janet Mock (my Pose family)… Laverne Cox. Those women are putting themselves and their lives on the frontline everyday,” Monáe said. “When their trans sisters and brothers get murdered, they feel it. We have to support them. It’s just a responsibility I feel. I could do better. I’ll do better.”