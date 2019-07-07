After raising nearly $25 million in the
second quarter, the presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg is adding
hundreds of on-the-ground staff.
According to POLITICO, staffers have
been added in key states such as Iowa and New Hampshire, and the
campaign plans to add 300 people by Labor Day.
“As we go into the summer toward the
fall, we really need to make sure we’ve got the right kind of
ground game. And part of that is how we use my time, and part of that
is in between [events] making sure we’ve got folks day in and day
out on the ground,” Buttigieg said during a recent campaign stop in
Sioux City, Iowa. “So you’ll see the numbers of organizers and
volunteers that we have really growing.”
“The whole point of all that
fundraising is making sure we have the organization we need to win,”
Buttigieg said. “Obviously, we've got great news on that front. Now
we’ve got to get to work.”
POLITICO described Buttigieg's campaign
as a “shoe-string operation” that is expected to grow rapidly in
the next few months.
Last month, Buttigieg made history as
the nation's first openly gay candidate to participate in a
presidential debate.
