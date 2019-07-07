Billy Porter, Ian McKellen, Sam Smith,
and Little Mix members Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were
among the celebrities that came out for London's LGBT Pride.
According to LGBT blog Metro,
McKellen, Smith, Thirlwall and Pinnock marched in Saturday's parade,
with Thirlwall and Pinnock joining transgender children's charity
Mermaids.
“Their visible support of trans kids
means the world to so many young transgender people and their
families,” Mermaids tweeted.
Organizers said this year's Pride was
its biggest and most inclusive yet. UK daily the
Guardian
reported that about 300,000 people took part in the official parade
through central London and 1.5 million people were in attendance.
From the parade, former England rugby
player James Haskell told the BBC: “It's 2019, sexuality shouldn't
be an issue.”
Porter, the star of Kinky Boots
and the FX drama Pose, performed on Saturday in Trafalgar
Square.
Asked by UK LGBT glossy Attitude
what Pride means to him, Porter replied: “Pride has always been a
place where I come for energy, to be re-energized. I came out in the
80s. We were going through the AIDS crisis and Pride was a protest.
Pride was community. … And Pride reminds me that it's the people
that make a difference. It's the people that create change.”
London Pride began as a protest march
in 1972. This year it celebrated the 50th anniversary of
the Stonewall riots in New York, which are widely credited with
sparking the modern LGBT rights movement.