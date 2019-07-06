A civil lawsuit that accuses actor
Kevin Spacey of sexual of assault has been dropped without comment.
The lawsuit accused Spacey of groping a
young man at a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts in 2016.
The suit was dismissed “with
prejudice,” which means it cannot be refiled, Boston's ABC
affiliate WCVB reported.
Spacey is expected to arrive in court
Monday for a hearing involving criminal charges related to the
alleged assault.
The charges involve the son of former
television anchor Heather Unruh, who during a press conference in
2017 accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son.
Unruh said that Spacey got her son
drunk then “stuck his hand inside [his] pants and grabbed his
genitals.”
Spacey has denied the charges.
A judge in the criminal case ordered
the accuser to turn over a cellphone to the defense, so that Spacey's
team could examine text messages related to the incident. The family
has said that the phone could not be found.
A string of accusations against Spacey
were unleashed after Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp
accused Spacey of sexual misconduct when the two actors were working
on Broadway and Rapp was 14. In response, Spacey, for the first time
publicly, announced that he is gay.
The claims resulted in Spacey's firing
from the Netflix drama House of Cards.