A civil lawsuit that accuses actor Kevin Spacey of sexual of assault has been dropped without comment.

The lawsuit accused Spacey of groping a young man at a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts in 2016.

The suit was dismissed “with prejudice,” which means it cannot be refiled, Boston's ABC affiliate WCVB reported.

Spacey is expected to arrive in court Monday for a hearing involving criminal charges related to the alleged assault.

The charges involve the son of former television anchor Heather Unruh, who during a press conference in 2017 accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son.

Unruh said that Spacey got her son drunk then “stuck his hand inside [his] pants and grabbed his genitals.”

Spacey has denied the charges.

A judge in the criminal case ordered the accuser to turn over a cellphone to the defense, so that Spacey's team could examine text messages related to the incident. The family has said that the phone could not be found.

A string of accusations against Spacey were unleashed after Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual misconduct when the two actors were working on Broadway and Rapp was 14. In response, Spacey, for the first time publicly, announced that he is gay.

The claims resulted in Spacey's firing from the Netflix drama House of Cards.