In a recent interview, Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said that he is open to Spider-Man being gay.

The 23-year-old Holland made his comments during an interview with the Sunday Times.

When asked whether he would be okay with his character coming out as gay, Holland replied, “Yeah, of course.”

“I can’t talk about the future of the character because honestly I don’t know and it’s out of my hands,” Holland said. “But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years. The world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy. It doesn’t end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person.”

The latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, opened in theaters on Tuesday.