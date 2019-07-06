In a recent interview, Tom Holland, who
plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said that he is
open to Spider-Man being gay.
The 23-year-old Holland made his
comments during an interview with the Sunday
Times.
When asked whether he would be okay
with his character coming out as gay, Holland replied, “Yeah, of
course.”
“I can’t talk about the future of
the character because honestly I don’t know and it’s out of my
hands,” Holland said. “But I do know a lot about the future of
Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different
people in the next few years. The world isn’t as simple as a
straight white guy. It doesn’t end there, and these films need to
represent more than one type of person.”
The latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man:
Far From Home, opened in theaters on Tuesday.