Thirty-two Republicans, lead by Ken Mehlman, have filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court calling for it to find that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination based on sex, bans workplace discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider the issue in a trio of cases to be heard in October. The cases involve two male plaintiffs who were fired because they are gay and one plaintiff who was fired soon after she disclosed to her employer that she is a transgender woman. Two appeals courts have sided with the plaintiffs, but one has disagreed.

Ken Mehlman, the former Republican National Committee (RNC) chair who came out as gay in 2010, organized the brief.

In the brief, written by the DC-based law firm Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck, Untereiner & Sauber LLP, the Republicans argue that Title VII's protections against sex discrimination extend to LGBT status, even if not explicitly stated in the law.

“When Title VII was enacted, Congress and the American public would not have expected it to protect sexual orientation and transgender status because those aspects of identity were not the subjects of significant political debate at the time,” the brief states. “Perhaps so, but it is not relevant. As this Court has repeatedly recognized, in Title VII cases as well as cases in other areas of the law, statutes often apply more broadly than their drafters anticipated, and extrinsic evidence of statutory ‘intent’ is irrelevant when the statute’s words are clear.”

“In the cases on review, the ultimate question is both simple and no different from the questions in Meritor, Oncale, or any other case applying the plain language of Title VII in the context of sex discrimination: Would the plaintiffs below have been treated differently by their employers were they of a different sex? The answer, in each case, is ‘yes.'” the brief states elsewhere.

Notable Republicans who signed the brief include former presidential candidate Fred Karger and former Republican nominee for California governor Meg Whitman. The brief does not include any current members of Congress.

In coming out, Mehlman said that he wanted to work on legalizing marriage for gay and lesbian couples. He was criticized for working against the interests of the LGBT community, particularly as manager of President George W. Bush's 2004 re-election campaign. That year, eleven states approved marriage bans with the backing of the Republican Party.

(Related: With apology tour over, Ken Mehlman takes a bow.)