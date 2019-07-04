The organizers of Boston's upcoming
Straight Pride parade are calling on authorities to prosecute those
involved in mailing them envelopes full of glitter.
The group Super Happy Fun America's
parade will follow the same route as Boston's annual LGBT Pride
parade.
(Related: Straight
Pride parade's application approved; Milo Yiannopoulos to lead
parade.)
Three members of the group called
authorities to report that they had received envelopes filled with a
“granular substance.”
The FBI, three fire departments and the
bomb squad responded.
According to LT. Robert Roy of the
Salisbury Police Department, the envelopes were filled with glitter
and Bible verses.
Speaking with NBC News, John Hugo,
president of Super Happy Fun America, described the incident as “an
act of domestic terrorism” and called on authorities to prosecute
those responsible.
LGBT activists have previously
“glittered bombed” politicians opposed to LGBT rights. Utah
Senator Mitt Romney and former
House Speaker Newt Gingrich were glitter bombed for their
outspoken opposition. An activist yelled “Feel the rainbow” as he
glitter
bombed former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum in 2012.