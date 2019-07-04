Pete Buttigieg and Miley Cyrus are
among those congratulating rapper Lil Nas X on his recent coming out.
The 20-year-old singer, real name
Montero Lamar Hill, who is best known for his breakout single “Old
Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus, strongly suggested he was coming
out in a tweet on Sunday.
“Some of y’all already know, some
of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but
before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to
‘c7osure’,” Lil Nas X captioned a clip from his song “C7osure”
and a rainbow emoji.
He later tweeted his album's cover art
– a distant nighttime skyline with rainbow-colored buildings –
and added: “Deadass thought I made it obvious.”
In a tweet, Buttigieg, the openly gay
mayor of South Bend, Indiana and a presidential candidate, welcomed
Lil Nas X “to the family.”
“.@LilNasX has gone from viral
sensation to groundbreaking musician,” Buttigieg messaged. “As a
fan, I'm thrilled and inspired to see him standing in his truth as a
member of the LGBTQ community. Welcome to the family!”
(Related: Pete
Buttigieg's presidential campaign raises $25 million in second
quarter.)
Lil Nas X performed with Miley Cyrus at
the Glastonbury Festival in the UK on Sunday prior to making his
public announcement.
“SO proud of my baby brother
@lilnasx,” she captioned a photo of the pair backstage at the
festival. “in your corner forever my friend!”
(Related: Miley
Cyrus says gender is an “almost irrelevant part of relationships.”)