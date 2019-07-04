Pete Buttigieg and Miley Cyrus are among those congratulating rapper Lil Nas X on his recent coming out.

The 20-year-old singer, real name Montero Lamar Hill, who is best known for his breakout single “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus, strongly suggested he was coming out in a tweet on Sunday.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to ‘c7osure’,” Lil Nas X captioned a clip from his song “C7osure” and a rainbow emoji.

He later tweeted his album's cover art – a distant nighttime skyline with rainbow-colored buildings – and added: “Deadass thought I made it obvious.”

In a tweet, Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana and a presidential candidate, welcomed Lil Nas X “to the family.”

“.@LilNasX has gone from viral sensation to groundbreaking musician,” Buttigieg messaged. “As a fan, I'm thrilled and inspired to see him standing in his truth as a member of the LGBTQ community. Welcome to the family!”

Lil Nas X performed with Miley Cyrus at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK on Sunday prior to making his public announcement.

“SO proud of my baby brother @lilnasx,” she captioned a photo of the pair backstage at the festival. “in your corner forever my friend!”

