In a video posted on Sunday, British
YouTube star Phil Lester announced that he's gay.
Lester's YouTube channel has more than
four million subscribers.
In the nearly 8-minute video titled
Coming Out to You, Lester, 32, at first jokes that his big
announcement is that he colors his hair.
“There is something quite big I’ve
been meaning to tell you guys: I’m gay,” Lester
told his fans. “And depending on who you are, you might’ve
known, or it could’ve been a surprise… surprise! That’s how I
should’ve come out to my parents. Even if you don’t totally
relate to my story, you might learn something, or change your view,
or just feel like you’re not alone with something you went through.
I’m gay! It’s great! I’m happy! And hopefully you’re happy
for me too. If not, I hope you have a think about why you want a
fellow human to be unhappy. And not true to who they are. And if that
is a healthy mindset to have.”
As of Tuesday night, Lester's coming
out video had racked up more than 2.7 million views.
Lester and fellow British YouTuber Dan
Howell are known as the comedy duo Dan & Phil. Last month, Howell
also came out gay.