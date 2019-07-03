In a video posted on Sunday, British YouTube star Phil Lester announced that he's gay.

Lester's YouTube channel has more than four million subscribers.

In the nearly 8-minute video titled Coming Out to You, Lester, 32, at first jokes that his big announcement is that he colors his hair.

“There is something quite big I’ve been meaning to tell you guys: I’m gay,” Lester told his fans. “And depending on who you are, you might’ve known, or it could’ve been a surprise… surprise! That’s how I should’ve come out to my parents. Even if you don’t totally relate to my story, you might learn something, or change your view, or just feel like you’re not alone with something you went through. I’m gay! It’s great! I’m happy! And hopefully you’re happy for me too. If not, I hope you have a think about why you want a fellow human to be unhappy. And not true to who they are. And if that is a healthy mindset to have.”

As of Tuesday night, Lester's coming out video had racked up more than 2.7 million views.

Lester and fellow British YouTuber Dan Howell are known as the comedy duo Dan & Phil. Last month, Howell also came out gay.