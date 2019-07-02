Out soccer star Megan Rapinoe scored
two goals against host France at the Women's World Cup, putting Team
USA one step closer toward the World Cup final.
According to several outlets including
the
Guardian,
Rapinoe was asked whether being Pride month made her contribution
more personally rewarding.
“Go gays!” she responded. “You
can't win a championship without gays on your team – it's never
been done before, ever. That's science, right there!”
“I’m motivated by people who like
me, who are fighting for the same things. I take more energy from
that than from trying to prove anyone wrong. That’s draining on
yourself. But for me, to be gay and fabulous, during Pride month at
the World Cup, is nice,” the 33-year-old said.
The comments come after President
Donald Trump criticized Rapinoe for saying that she would not visit
the White House if the national team wins the World Cup.
