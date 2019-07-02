Out soccer star Megan Rapinoe scored two goals against host France at the Women's World Cup, putting Team USA one step closer toward the World Cup final.

According to several outlets including the Guardian, Rapinoe was asked whether being Pride month made her contribution more personally rewarding.

“Go gays!” she responded. “You can't win a championship without gays on your team – it's never been done before, ever. That's science, right there!”

“I’m motivated by people who like me, who are fighting for the same things. I take more energy from that than from trying to prove anyone wrong. That’s draining on yourself. But for me, to be gay and fabulous, during Pride month at the World Cup, is nice,” the 33-year-old said.

The comments come after President Donald Trump criticized Rapinoe for saying that she would not visit the White House if the national team wins the World Cup.

