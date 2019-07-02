A high school student in New York received cheers and applause from classmates and teachers when he came out bisexual during his graduation speech.

Valedictorian Mason Blue, 17, used his speech to talk about pride in who you are and what you do.

“I’ve struggled to be proud of something all my life. Since I’m preaching about being proud today, it would be hypocritical of me to continue hiding. I’m not someone who likes getting emotional, so saying this is extremely personal and hard,” Blue told the crowd.

“For a long time, I have struggled with my sexuality. I’ve dodged it and ignored it because I wasn’t proud of who I am. But today I’m changing that. I’m proud to be a bisexual man.”

“I want to thank everyone for coming out today because I just came out, so thank you for coming out. Thank you so much and happy Pride!” he added.

During an appearance on CBS This Morning, Blue explained that he knew that it was “right” to share this moment with his class.

“As I was writing my speech, I was writing about being proud of who you were, proud of what you’ve achieved in high school or just any accomplishments you wanted to be proud of,” Blue said. “And then I got to the end and I realized there’s something that I should be proud of that I’m hiding from everyone.”

Blue's video of him coming out went viral on social media.