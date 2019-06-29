The LGBTQ Victory Fund on Friday
endorsed Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana,
for president.
The endorsement came a day after
Buttigieg became the first openly gay presidential candidate to
participate in a presidential debate and the 50th
anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which is widely credited with
sparking the modern LGBT rights movement.
“Tonight, we are officially endorsing
Mayor #PeteButtigieg's campaign for President of the United States,”
the group said in a tweet. “Mayor Pete has the experience, record
of service, and vision that is required to not only lead this nation
– but also to defeat Donald Trump at the ballot box.”
A formal endorsement was made at a
campaign event on Friday in New York. At the event, Buttigieg was
joined by his husband Chasten Buttigieg.
“I'm honored to have your support,”
Buttigieg tweeted in response. “My candidacy is possible only
because of the hard work and sacrifice of LGBTQ activists who stood
up for change 50 years ago today, and the leaders who continue that
fight for equality at organizations like @VictoryFund #Stonewall50.”
According to USA Today, the
Victory Fund's board unanimously voted several weeks ago to endorse
Buttigieg for president. However, the group has been supportive of
his campaign, hosting a fundraising event in April.
Victory Fund is the largest political
action committee (PAC) committed to electing LGBT politicians to
office. However, it only endorses candidates which it believes are
electable. In 2012, the group neglected to endorse the campaign of
Republican Fred Karger, the nation's first openly gay presidential
candidate.
Karger, who appeared on 6 state ballots
in 2012, has said to On Top Magazine and other outlets that he
fears his historic run is being erased. “I've got a very sick
feeling that my candidacy is attempting to be erased,” he said in
an email in response to the media attention Buttigieg has received
without noting his contributions.