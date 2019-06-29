Boston on Wednesday said that it had
approved an application for its first-ever “Straight Pride”
parade.
The city approved the group's event
application and parade route, The
New York Times reported. While an official parade permit has
yet to be approved, the Boston Police Department said that it saw no
major hurdles to securing the permit.
The group Super Happy Fun America is
behind the planned parade, which organizers hope to hold in late
August. The group's parade route follows the same route used by
Boston's annual LGBT Pride parade. “Straight Pride” organizers
themed this year's parade “It's great to be straight” and have
created a “Straight Pride flag” to represent their “oppressed
majority.”
At a news conference held Wednesday,
John Hugo, president of Super Happy Fun America, insisted that his
group doesn't “hate anyone.”
“We don't hate anyone, we just want
to have our own celebration just like everybody else has a right to,”
Hugo said. “All people from all communities are welcome as long as
they show respect.”
Milo Yiannopoulos, a former Breitbart
News editor famous for mocking liberals, earlier this month was
named the parade's grand marshal. The openly gay Yiannopoulos
confirmed his participation in an email to The Washington Times.
“I've struggled all my life with the
sorry burden of homosexuality,” he
said. “I am proud to be a supporter and ally of the Straight
Pride parade – because yes, being straight is great.”