In a recent interview, Jim Obergefell said that he's concerned a future Supreme Court will roll back marriage equality.

Obergefell is the lead plaintiff in Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 ruling that found gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry, striking down state laws and constitutional amendments that defined marriage as solely a heterosexual union.

Wednesday was the fourth anniversary of the ruling.

Speaking with LGBT blog Queerty, Obergefell was asked what “has it been like to see the repeated attacks on LGBTQ rights” since the decision.

“It’s disheartening. It’s scary. It’s disappointing. It’s frightening. It angers me,” he answered. “I just don’t understand why there’s this group of people who get joy out of attacking people who are different from them. I don’t care what someone’s holy book says or what their interpretation of their holy book says about me as a gay man. We’re not a Christian country. We are a country of laws that are supposed to be blind to religion, and we’re supposed to have the right to religious freedom, which also means that I can’t use my religion to force laws on someone else. It disgusts me that there are people out there claiming that everything they’re doing, they’re doing out of their right for religious freedom. They’re demanding something that’s the antithesis of it.”

“Under the Obama administration, so much progress had happened. This country was moving in the right direction for so many different minority groups. Now here we have an administration that is doing everything in its power to reverse course and to take the entire country – not just in regards to LGBTQ rights but minority rights of all sorts – back to the 19th century. Those weren’t the good old days. They never were the good old days.”

“Do you fear the court could roll back marriage equality?” Obergefell was asked.

“Yes and no. It isn’t just the Supreme Court that this administration has illegitimately stacked – Merrick Garland, anyone? – but it’s courtrooms across the nation that this administration is filling with people who are opponents of equality. It scares me how many judges around the country have been appointed by this administration,” he answered.

“Where I take a little bit of comfort is that if a case reached the Supreme Court and it was the same court we have now, even though Chief Justice Roberts was against marriage equality in our ruling, he’s a bigger supporter of precedents – not taking away rights that have previously been granted by the court – than he is about his feelings about marriage equality not being constitutional. That’s the only thing that gives me hope. If it came before the court, I really hope the Chief Justice would flip and be on the side of keeping marriage equality. If the court changes, all bets are off. I’m really going to be scared if this president gets to nominate someone else,” he continued.