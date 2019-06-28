Former Illinois Representative Aaron
Schock, who has repeatedly denied rumors about his sexuality, was
filmed checking out a male dance at a gay bar in Mexico City.
The former Republican representative
was indicted on 24 criminal counts, including wire fraud, theft of
government funds and making false statements. He resigned from
Congress in 2015. As part of an agreement reached earlier this year,
all charges against Schock were dropped and his campaign committee
pleaded guilty to failing to properly report expenses, a misdemeanor.
Rumors about Schock's sexuality were
attributed mostly to his colorful Instagram posts, which he later set
to private.
During his time in Congress, Schock
scored zero on the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Congressional
Scorecard, a measure of a lawmaker's support for LGBT rights.
“Schock, 38, was caught on camera
dancing in Boy Bar, an LGBT dive bar in the area of Zona Rosa, which
is the city's Red Light District, on Saturday around midnight,” UK
tabloid The
Daily Mail reported.
“Schock was filmed slipping cash into
a go-go dancer's tiny briefs,” the outlet added.
In 2012, Schock was filmed strolling
through a gay neighborhood in Tampa as he attended the Republican
National Convention. Earlier this year, he was allegedly photographed
kissing a man at Coachella.
(Related: Barney
Frank: Aaron Schock should be “exposed” if he's gay.)