Former Illinois Representative Aaron Schock, who has repeatedly denied rumors about his sexuality, was filmed checking out a male dance at a gay bar in Mexico City.

The former Republican representative was indicted on 24 criminal counts, including wire fraud, theft of government funds and making false statements. He resigned from Congress in 2015. As part of an agreement reached earlier this year, all charges against Schock were dropped and his campaign committee pleaded guilty to failing to properly report expenses, a misdemeanor.

Rumors about Schock's sexuality were attributed mostly to his colorful Instagram posts, which he later set to private.

During his time in Congress, Schock scored zero on the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Congressional Scorecard, a measure of a lawmaker's support for LGBT rights.

“Schock, 38, was caught on camera dancing in Boy Bar, an LGBT dive bar in the area of Zona Rosa, which is the city's Red Light District, on Saturday around midnight,” UK tabloid The Daily Mail reported.

“Schock was filmed slipping cash into a go-go dancer's tiny briefs,” the outlet added.

In 2012, Schock was filmed strolling through a gay neighborhood in Tampa as he attended the Republican National Convention. Earlier this year, he was allegedly photographed kissing a man at Coachella.

