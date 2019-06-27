President Donald Trump spoke at the Road to Majority conference on Wednesday, the fourth anniversary of the Supreme Court's Obergefell decision.

In the 2015 ruling, the high court found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry, striking down state laws and constitutional amendments defining marriage as a heterosexual union.

At the conference hosted by the Faith & Freedom Coalition, Trump talked about his efforts to protect “religious freedom,” a vague term that can include opposition to LGBT rights. The Faith & Freedom Coalition was founded by Ralph Reed, who once compared the Obergefell ruling to the 1857 Dred Scott decision that defined slaves as property.

“When I asked for your support in 2016, Americans of faith were under assault,” Trump said. “But that shameful attempt to suppress religious believers ended the day I took the oath of office.”

“My administration has taken historic action to protect religious liberty,” he added, pointing to expanded conscience rights policies that critics have called anti-LGBT. “We're preserving our country's vital tradition of faith-based adoption.”

Trump also touted his picks to the U.S. Supreme Court: Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Wednesday was also the anniversary of three additional high court rulings. The Supreme Court struck down the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California's Proposition 8 on June 26, 2013. Wednesday also marked the 16th anniversary of Lawrence v. Texas, which struck down state laws that prohibited sex between two people of the same sex.