President Donald Trump has criticized out soccer star Megan Rapinoe for saying that she would not visit the White House if the national team wins the World Cup.

Rapinoe was asked whether she was excited to visit the White House if her team wins.

“I'm not going to the fucking White House,” Rapinoe told an Eight by Eight reporter in January, though video from the interview was only released this week. “No, I'm not going to the White House. We're not gonna be invited. I doubt it.”

“We haven't yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose,” Trump said in a tweet. “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear.”

In an interview last month with Sports Illustrated, Rapinoe said that she would “absolutely not” visit the White House.

“I am not going to fake it, hobnob with the president, who is clearly against so many of the things that I am [for] and so many of the things that I actually am,” she said. “I have no interest in extending our platform to him.”

Rapinoe has previously described herself as a “walking protest” to the Trump administration's policies.

The 33-year-old Rapinoe was among the professional athletes who showed support for football player Colin Kaepernick's social justice protests in 2016. Rapinoe knelt during the national anthem before a game once a month in solidarity with Kaepernick.