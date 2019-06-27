Prince William has said that he would fully support his children if they were gay, but added that he would worry that they would face discrimination.

The Duke of Cambridge, 37, made his comments during an appearance at the Albert Kennedy Trust, a charity which supports young LGBT people at risk of being made homeless.

Prince William is raising three children with wife Kate Middleton.

“I've only started thinking about it since I've had children, really, to be honest,” he said. “And so, it is something I'm nervous about, not because I'm worried about them being gay or anything, it's more about the fact that I'm worried about the pressures … that they're gonna face, and how much harder their life could be.”

“Particularly for my family, in the position we are in, that's the bit I'm nervous about.”

“I fully support whatever decision they make, but it does worry me from a parent point of view how many barriers, hateful words, persecution, all that, and discrimination that might come,” he added. “But that's for all of us to try and help correct, and make sure we can put that to the past.”

London's annual LGBT Pride Parade takes place Saturday, July 6.