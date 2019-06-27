Prince William has said that he would
fully support his children if they were gay, but added that he would
worry that they would face discrimination.
The Duke of Cambridge, 37, made his
comments during an appearance at the Albert Kennedy Trust, a charity
which supports young LGBT people at risk of being made homeless.
Prince William is raising three
children with wife Kate Middleton.
“I've only started thinking about it
since I've had children, really, to be honest,” he said. “And so,
it is something I'm nervous about, not because I'm worried about them
being gay or anything, it's more about the fact that I'm worried
about the pressures … that they're gonna face, and how much harder
their life could be.”
“Particularly for my family, in the
position we are in, that's the bit I'm nervous about.”
“I fully support whatever decision
they make, but it does worry me from a parent point of view how many
barriers, hateful words, persecution, all that, and discrimination
that might come,” he added. “But that's for all of us to try and
help correct, and make sure we can put that to the past.”
London's annual LGBT Pride Parade takes
place Saturday, July 6.