Representative Doug Lamborn, a Republican from Colorado, has called for defunding PBS after the network aired a gay wedding on the children's animated series Arthur.

The episode, titled “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,” aired in May to some controversy.

(Related: Arthur episode featuring gay wedding won't air on Alabama public television.)

“PBS writers deemed it appropriate to preach their liberal views on same-sex marriage to America’s young children,” Lamborn wrote in an op-ed for the right-wing publication The Daily Signal.

“Taxpayers now know with complete certainty that the goal of the PBS cartoon is to impart social liberalism to children,” he said. “Enough is enough. It is time to stop sending our hard-earned tax money to support programming that is objectionable to many Americans. That’s why I’m reintroducing a bill to cut off all federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds PBS.”

PBS is “becoming more antagonistic toward conservative and religious viewpoints,” Lamborn added. “Parents and churches should be the ones discussing marriage and family with their children – not PBS. To target children in this way is a complete affront to religious Americans.”

Lamborn scored zero on the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) latest Congressional Scorecard, a measure of a lawmaker's support for LGBT rights.