During an appearance on RuPaul's new
daytime talk show, singer Adam Lambert revealed that he met his new
boyfriend on Instagram.
Lambert said that his new single “New
Eyes” from his upcoming album Velvet was inspired by his new
boyfriend Javi Costa Polo.
“This guy makes me feel romantic, and
I wanted to sing a pretty song about love,” Lambert said, adding
that they met on Instagram.
“We were texting for a while, and
then we went on a proper date,” he
said. “And it was lovely. It was just a good vibe right from
the jump, and it felt instant.”
(Related: Adam
Lambert confirms he's dating model Javi Costa Polo.)
Lambert also described Velvet as
“not a big superstar, name-ringing kind of situation.”
“It's friends, people that I've met
over the last 10 years that I respect,” he said. “A lot of queer
writers as well that I've teamed up with, more female writers than
ever.”