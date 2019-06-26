During an appearance on RuPaul's new daytime talk show, singer Adam Lambert revealed that he met his new boyfriend on Instagram.

Lambert said that his new single “New Eyes” from his upcoming album Velvet was inspired by his new boyfriend Javi Costa Polo.

“This guy makes me feel romantic, and I wanted to sing a pretty song about love,” Lambert said, adding that they met on Instagram.

“We were texting for a while, and then we went on a proper date,” he said. “And it was lovely. It was just a good vibe right from the jump, and it felt instant.”

(Related: Adam Lambert confirms he's dating model Javi Costa Polo.)

Lambert also described Velvet as “not a big superstar, name-ringing kind of situation.”

“It's friends, people that I've met over the last 10 years that I respect,” he said. “A lot of queer writers as well that I've teamed up with, more female writers than ever.”