Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande and Andrew Rannells are set to star in Ryan Murphy's adaptation of the Tony Award-nominated musical The Prom.

According to Deadline, additional cast members include Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key.

In the musical, four washed-up Broadway stars travel to Edgewater, a small fictional town in Indiana, looking to help a lesbian teen who was not allowed to take her girlfriend to the high school prom. The actors claim they are there to help the teen, Emma, but are mostly pursuing headlines.

The role of Emma has yet to be cast.

The Prom was nominated for seven Tony Awards this year, including best musical.

Ryan Murphy's (Pose, Glee) dark comedy The Politician arrives on Netflix in September.