During a conversation on Facebook's Red Table Talk, Willow Smith said that she was open to a bisexual, polyamorous relationship.

Smith, 18, and her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, talked about “throuples,” three people in a committed relationship.

“I couldn't see myself in a quadruple, I mean, anything could happen,” Willow Smith said. “Personally, male and female, that's all I need.”

“I love men and women equally. So I would definitely want one man and one woman,” she added.

Willow Smith explained that she has reservations about traditional relationships and marriage.

“Monogamy, I feel, and this is just for me, I feel actually inhibits you from learning those skills of evolving past those feelings of insecurity,” Smith said. “There's just no freedom, it's all fear based.”

“I'm not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences,” she explained. “I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don't feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more.”