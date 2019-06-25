During a recent radio appearance,
Christian conservative Peter LaBarbera described the Supreme Court's
ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges as one of the “most wicked
decisions to come out of the court.”
In Obergefell, the high court
found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to
marry, striking down state laws and constitutional amendments that
defined marriage as a heterosexual union.
LaBarbera, president of Americans for
Truth about Homosexuality, is among the anti-LGBT activists who will
take part in a rally on Wednesday in front of the Supreme Court to
protest Obergefell. Wednesday is the fourth anniversary of the
ruling.
Speaking with Janet Mefferd on her
American Family Radio show, LaBarbera described Obergefell as
one of “the most wicked decisions to come out of the court.”
“It paved the way for the
indoctrination and the confusion of children – the intentional
confusion of children according to the leftist dictate,” he
said.
Mefferd said that the United States is
paying the price for the Supreme Court's ruling, which she described
as “shaking our fist in the face of God.”