During a recent radio appearance, Christian conservative Peter LaBarbera described the Supreme Court's ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges as one of the “most wicked decisions to come out of the court.”

In Obergefell, the high court found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry, striking down state laws and constitutional amendments that defined marriage as a heterosexual union.

LaBarbera, president of Americans for Truth about Homosexuality, is among the anti-LGBT activists who will take part in a rally on Wednesday in front of the Supreme Court to protest Obergefell. Wednesday is the fourth anniversary of the ruling.

Speaking with Janet Mefferd on her American Family Radio show, LaBarbera described Obergefell as one of “the most wicked decisions to come out of the court.”

“It paved the way for the indoctrination and the confusion of children – the intentional confusion of children according to the leftist dictate,” he said.

Mefferd said that the United States is paying the price for the Supreme Court's ruling, which she described as “shaking our fist in the face of God.”