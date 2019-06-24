Out director Jill Soloway will replace
Bryan Singer in directing the upcoming superhero film Red Sonja.
According to Deadline Hollywood,
Soloway will also write the film's script.
“I can't wait to bring Red Sonja's
epic world to life,” Soloway
said. “Exploring this powerful mythology and evolving what it
means to be a heroine is an artistic dream come true.”
The 53-year-old Soloway is best known
for creating, executive producing and directing the Amazon original
series Transparent. She won the Best Director award at the
Sundance Film Festival for Afternoon Delight and is also known
for her work on HBO's Six Feet Under.
A feature film Red Sonja
starring Brigitte Nielsen in the title role of the comic book heroine
was released in 1985.
Singer, who has directed three X-Men
superhero films, was dropped from Red Sonja last year after
allegations of sexual assault surfaced.
(Related: GLAAD
pulls Bohemian
Rhapsody
nomination over allegations against Bryan Singer.)