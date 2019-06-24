Out director Jill Soloway will replace Bryan Singer in directing the upcoming superhero film Red Sonja.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Soloway will also write the film's script.

“I can't wait to bring Red Sonja's epic world to life,” Soloway said. “Exploring this powerful mythology and evolving what it means to be a heroine is an artistic dream come true.”

The 53-year-old Soloway is best known for creating, executive producing and directing the Amazon original series Transparent. She won the Best Director award at the Sundance Film Festival for Afternoon Delight and is also known for her work on HBO's Six Feet Under.

A feature film Red Sonja starring Brigitte Nielsen in the title role of the comic book heroine was released in 1985.

Singer, who has directed three X-Men superhero films, was dropped from Red Sonja last year after allegations of sexual assault surfaced.

(Related: GLAAD pulls Bohemian Rhapsody nomination over allegations against Bryan Singer.)