GoFundMe Australia has removed the
crowdfunding page of rugby star Israel Folau, who was seeking $3
million from supporters to help cover the costs of his legal
challenge to Rugby Australia.
Folau was fired after he refused to
take down a homophobic post warning gays that they will go to hell
unless they repent.
(Related: Rugby
star Israel Folau stands by homophobic comments.)
Folau filed an application with the
Fair Work Commission, claiming breach of contract. He is seeking
“substantial remedies” from his former employers, Rugby Australia
and the NSW Waratahs.
A spokesman for Folau called the
decision to remove the donations page “very disappointing.”
“Unfortunately, GoFundMe has buckled
to demands against the freedom of Australians to donate to this
cause,” the
spokesman said. “There appears to be a continuing campaign of
discrimination against Israel and his supporters.”
More than $750,000 had been raised
before the page, which asked donors to help Folau “stand up for the
word of God,” was removed.