GoFundMe Australia has removed the crowdfunding page of rugby star Israel Folau, who was seeking $3 million from supporters to help cover the costs of his legal challenge to Rugby Australia.

Folau was fired after he refused to take down a homophobic post warning gays that they will go to hell unless they repent.

Folau filed an application with the Fair Work Commission, claiming breach of contract. He is seeking “substantial remedies” from his former employers, Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs.

A spokesman for Folau called the decision to remove the donations page “very disappointing.”

“Unfortunately, GoFundMe has buckled to demands against the freedom of Australians to donate to this cause,” the spokesman said. “There appears to be a continuing campaign of discrimination against Israel and his supporters.”

More than $750,000 had been raised before the page, which asked donors to help Folau “stand up for the word of God,” was removed.