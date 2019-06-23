Out singer-songwriter Sir Elton John has been awarded France's highest civilian award, the Legion d'Honneur.

President Emmanuel Macron presented the award during a ceremony at the Elysée Palace on Friday.

Macron described John as a “melodic genius” and praised his charity work.

“Yesterday I received the Légion d’honneur by President @emmanuelmacron for services to music and for my work with @ejaf [Elton John AIDS Foundation],” John captioned a photo from the ceremony on Instagram. “It was so humbling and moving to receive such an honour. We also talked the need to successfully replenish the @GlobalFund this October to continue fighting HIV/AIDS, which will help save 16 million lives. We can and must end this epidemic.”

The honor comes roughly a month after the opening of Rocketman, which stars Taron Egerton as a young John.

(Related: Elton John “proud” of gay sex scenes in Rocketman.)

The 72-year-old British singer is on his final world tour. John has said that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will be his last.