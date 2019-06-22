Kevin Swanson is the latest Christian conservative to criticize Taylor Swift over her support for a federal LGBT protections bill.

The Equality Act, which cleared the U.S. House last month, seeks to add protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to existing civil rights laws.

President Donald Trump has signaled that he's opposed to the legislation.

Swift's video for the single “You Need to Calm Down” calls on the Senate to approve the legislation.

In the video, Swift and a number of openly LGBT celebrities from Laverne Cox to RuPaul and Ellen DeGeneres are living a rainbow-colored life in a trailer park as homophobes protest on the sidelines.

The video ends with an appeal to sign a petition calling on the Senate to take up the Equality Act: “Let's show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally. Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org.”

During his Thursday radio show, Swanson told listeners that Swift was a “fool” for not “fearing” God.

“Taylor Swift, most popular female singer in America today, released a song promoting the Leviticus 16 list of abominations, pretty much.” Swanson told his “Generations” radio listeners. “‘You Need to Calm Down’ is the name of the song, and she’s apparently telling God to calm down about all of his ethical concerns. I don’t think it’s going to be effective, but that’s what she’s doing.”

The Equality Act, Swanson said, is “intended to persecute Christians if they don’t want to celebrate homosexual, heathen rites and rituals.”

“So what do we say to Taylor Swift and her new concoction ‘You Need to Calm Down’?” he rhetorically asked. “I think we just tell Taylor Swift that she’s a fool. That she doesn’t fear God, and sooner or later, God will cut her down. And may she be broken at the Cross of Jesus Christ and realize she’s a sinner and she’s a sinner in desperate need of a savior. And that’s the message for all of us.”

