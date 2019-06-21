According to a recent survey, a
plurality of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump's
handling of LGBT rights.
The online Hill-YouGov poll was
conducted on June 18 and included 1,225 adult respondents.
“Republicans expressed stronger
support than Democrats, but neither political party expressed
overwhelming support for the administration's LGBTQ policies,” The
Hill
said in reporting on its results.
Only 24 percent of respondents said
that they approve of the Trump administration's handling of LGBT
rights, while 38 percent disapprove.
Eight percent of self-identified
Democrats either somewhat or strongly approve of the administration's
LGBT policies, while 47 percent of Republicans approve.
A majority (63%) of respondents said
that conditions had improved for the LGBT community since the
Stonewall riots took place 50 years ago.