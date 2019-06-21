According to a recent survey, a plurality of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump's handling of LGBT rights.

The online Hill-YouGov poll was conducted on June 18 and included 1,225 adult respondents.

“Republicans expressed stronger support than Democrats, but neither political party expressed overwhelming support for the administration's LGBTQ policies,” The Hill said in reporting on its results.

Only 24 percent of respondents said that they approve of the Trump administration's handling of LGBT rights, while 38 percent disapprove.

Eight percent of self-identified Democrats either somewhat or strongly approve of the administration's LGBT policies, while 47 percent of Republicans approve.

A majority (63%) of respondents said that conditions had improved for the LGBT community since the Stonewall riots took place 50 years ago.