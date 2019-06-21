In a Variety cover story, actor Jim Parsons talked about coming out gay.

The 46-year-old Parsons publicly came out in a 2012 interview with The New York Times. “Mr. Parsons is gay and in a 10-year relationship,” the paper wrote without comment from Parsons.

Parsons told Variety that in his youth “the sight of pride parades frightened” him. “I knew that there were plenty of people around me – whether they were in my life or I just was aware of them – that derided this of pride,” he explained. Later, he said, he decided to “avoid that area of town” because he didn't like “like crowds.”

Parsons said that he came out to this family after meeting his now-husband, Todd Spiewak.

“No offense to the lovely men I dated before Todd, but somewhere deep inside, I immediately knew that there was no choice left but to deal with this, because to not let them in on this person I had met was to officially start putting up these lifelong barriers,” he said.

Nowadays, he feels an “elation” at being a “full-fledged member” of the LGBT community.

“Once it was out in the public, I was like, ‘Well, f**k you! If you still have a problem with gay people, you directly have a problem with me. Being a full-fledged member of it and claiming it, there was just an elation there, and there still is! I still feel it. It’s a huge relief, and it’s also really nice to sometimes be able to feel righteous anger,” Parsons said.