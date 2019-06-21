Police in Missouri have arrested a man
who allegedly threatened a mass shooting at St. Louis' upcoming LGBT
Pride parade, PrideFest.
According to the St.
Louis Post-Dispatch, Edward Terry was charged Tuesday with
making a terrorist threat.
Using a fake email account, Terry sent
a threatening message to the parade organizers, saying he would “come
to pride fest with my guns to kill every gay person I can before I
kill myself.”
The message was forwarded to the FBI.
Using the email account, police tracked down Terry's cellphone
number.
Terry confessed to police that he
created the account using the name of a woman he used to live with.
Authorities have set Terry's bail at
$20,000 cash.
St. Louis' annual PrideFest takes place
next weekend.