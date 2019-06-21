Police in Missouri have arrested a man who allegedly threatened a mass shooting at St. Louis' upcoming LGBT Pride parade, PrideFest.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Edward Terry was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat.

Using a fake email account, Terry sent a threatening message to the parade organizers, saying he would “come to pride fest with my guns to kill every gay person I can before I kill myself.”

The message was forwarded to the FBI. Using the email account, police tracked down Terry's cellphone number.

Terry confessed to police that he created the account using the name of a woman he used to live with.

Authorities have set Terry's bail at $20,000 cash.

St. Louis' annual PrideFest takes place next weekend.