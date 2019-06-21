Two high school football players from
Kearns High School near Salt Lake City, Utah have been indefinitely
suspended from the team for posting and sharing a video showing a
Pride flag being burned and using homophobic language.
The video was posted on Snapchat,
according to Fox
13. In the clip, someone is heard saying “All gays die” as a
rainbow flag, a symbol of the LGBT movement, is burned.
The player who initially posted the
video was suspended along with another player who reposted the video.
“There's no place for that in our
program at all, and it won't be tolerated,” Matt Richards, head
coach of the Kearns High School football team, told Fox 13. “It's
potentially a hate crime, so it sickens me.”
“We have one rule in our program, and
that is not to embarrass yourself, your family or your team. That
rule was broken. There's got to be consequences for that,” he
added.
Ben Horsley, a spokesman for the school
district, said that the video was “inappropriate” and that the
district is “going to address it in a very serious fashion.” He
said the district is investigating the incident.