Two high school football players from Kearns High School near Salt Lake City, Utah have been indefinitely suspended from the team for posting and sharing a video showing a Pride flag being burned and using homophobic language.

The video was posted on Snapchat, according to Fox 13. In the clip, someone is heard saying “All gays die” as a rainbow flag, a symbol of the LGBT movement, is burned.

The player who initially posted the video was suspended along with another player who reposted the video.

“There's no place for that in our program at all, and it won't be tolerated,” Matt Richards, head coach of the Kearns High School football team, told Fox 13. “It's potentially a hate crime, so it sickens me.”

“We have one rule in our program, and that is not to embarrass yourself, your family or your team. That rule was broken. There's got to be consequences for that,” he added.

Ben Horsley, a spokesman for the school district, said that the video was “inappropriate” and that the district is “going to address it in a very serious fashion.” He said the district is investigating the incident.