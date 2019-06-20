The U.S. House on Tuesday approved an amendment that seeks to defund President Donald Trump's policy of prohibiting transgender people from serving in the armed forces.

Introduced by Democratic Representatives Anthony Brown of Maryland and Jackie Speier of California, the measure, part of legislation for fiscal year 2020 seeking to fund parts of the government, including the Defense Department, cleared the House with a 243-183 vote, the Washington Blade reported.

Nine Republicans – Representatives Justin Amash (Mich.), Mario Diaz-Balart (Fla.), Tom Emmer (Minn.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), Trey Hollingsworth (Ind.), Will Hurd (Texas), John Katko (N.Y.) and Tom Reed (N.Y.) – joined all but one Democrat, Representative Collin Peterson of Minnesota, in voting for the legislation.

The amendment now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it faces a steep incline.

GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) called Trump's ban “discriminatory” in a statement congratulating the House on passage of the amendment.

“A policy that turns away qualified, dedicated Americans who want to serve their country is baseless, discriminatory, and ultimately weakens our military,” said Jennifer Levi, director of the transgender rights project at GLAD.