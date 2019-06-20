Mat Staver, president of the Christian
conservative Liberty Counsel, has criticized Taylor Swift's support
for passage of the Equality Act.
The Equality Act, which
cleared the U.S. House last month, seeks to add protections
against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender
identity to existing civil rights laws.
President Donald Trump has signaled
that he's opposed to the legislation.
(Related: LGBT
groups respond to Trump's opposition to Equality Act: “We're
Disgusted.”)
On Monday, Swift released her video to
“You Need to Calm Down.” The video shows Swift and a number of
openly LGBT celebrities from Laverne Cox to RuPaul and Ellen
DeGeneres living in a trailer park as homophobes protest their lives
on the sidelines. “You just need to take several seats and then
try to restore the peace; And control your urges to scream about all
the people you hate; 'Cause shade never made anybody less gay,”
Swift sings.
The video ends with a message to
support passage of the Equality Act.
“Let's show our pride by demanding
that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens
equally. Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality
Act on Change.org,”
the message states.
In a fundraising plea to supporters,
Staver claimed that the bill “literally sets the stage for banning
the Bible.”
“It’s 'Pride Month' and LGBT forces
are waging an all-out fight to pass the misnamed 'Equality Act.' Pop
sensation Taylor Swift has already gathered 220,000 signatures to
push this dangerous bill through the Senate. We must respond,”
Staver wrote.
“This bill literally sets the stage
for banning the Bible, which offers the power to free those wanting
to turn away from homosexual conduct.”
“This dangerous bill forces the LGBT
agenda on all Americans, including Christians. It has no religious
freedom protection. NONE. Instead, churches under the bill will be
forced to host same-sex ceremonies, give biological men access to
women’s bathrooms, showers and nursing-mother rooms at any time,
and hire staff involved in LGBT conduct,” he added.
As of Thursday, nearly 352,000 people
had signed Swift's
petition calling on the Senate to approve the Equality Act.
