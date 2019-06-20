Mat Staver, president of the Christian conservative Liberty Counsel, has criticized Taylor Swift's support for passage of the Equality Act.

The Equality Act, which cleared the U.S. House last month, seeks to add protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to existing civil rights laws.

President Donald Trump has signaled that he's opposed to the legislation.

On Monday, Swift released her video to “You Need to Calm Down.” The video shows Swift and a number of openly LGBT celebrities from Laverne Cox to RuPaul and Ellen DeGeneres living in a trailer park as homophobes protest their lives on the sidelines. “You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace; And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate; 'Cause shade never made anybody less gay,” Swift sings.

The video ends with a message to support passage of the Equality Act.

“Let's show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally. Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org,” the message states.

In a fundraising plea to supporters, Staver claimed that the bill “literally sets the stage for banning the Bible.”

“It’s 'Pride Month' and LGBT forces are waging an all-out fight to pass the misnamed 'Equality Act.' Pop sensation Taylor Swift has already gathered 220,000 signatures to push this dangerous bill through the Senate. We must respond,” Staver wrote.

“This bill literally sets the stage for banning the Bible, which offers the power to free those wanting to turn away from homosexual conduct.”

“This dangerous bill forces the LGBT agenda on all Americans, including Christians. It has no religious freedom protection. NONE. Instead, churches under the bill will be forced to host same-sex ceremonies, give biological men access to women’s bathrooms, showers and nursing-mother rooms at any time, and hire staff involved in LGBT conduct,” he added.

As of Thursday, nearly 352,000 people had signed Swift's petition calling on the Senate to approve the Equality Act.

