Former Vice President Joe Biden on
Tuesday visited the historic Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York
City's Greenwich Village.
Stonewall was the site of the Stonewall
uprising in 1969. The riots are widely credited with sparking the
modern LGBT rights movement.
The Stonewall uprising began in the
early morning hours of June 28 and continued into the following day
and night.
Biden, who is leading in polls for the
2020 Democratic presidential nomination, stopped by the bar with his
wife Jill Biden.
“Stopped by @TheStonewallNYC to
celebrate #PrideMonth & #WorldPride where the movement began 50
years ago,” Biden tweeted.
He added in a second message: “For
all the hard-won progress, for as much as we can celebrate how much
better things have gotten – this fight is not over. We have to come
together to stand up to abuses of power, ensure that everyone is
treated with dignity, and fight for full equality.”
