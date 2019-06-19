Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday visited the historic Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City's Greenwich Village.

Stonewall was the site of the Stonewall uprising in 1969. The riots are widely credited with sparking the modern LGBT rights movement.

The Stonewall uprising began in the early morning hours of June 28 and continued into the following day and night.

Biden, who is leading in polls for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, stopped by the bar with his wife Jill Biden.

“Stopped by @TheStonewallNYC to celebrate #PrideMonth & #WorldPride where the movement began 50 years ago,” Biden tweeted.

He added in a second message: “For all the hard-won progress, for as much as we can celebrate how much better things have gotten – this fight is not over. We have to come together to stand up to abuses of power, ensure that everyone is treated with dignity, and fight for full equality.”

