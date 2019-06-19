British model, singer, and actress Cara
Delevingne has confirmed that she and model-actress Ashley Benson are
an item.
Over the weekend, Delevingne posted a
video on Instagram of her kissing Benson.
Ahead of the Trevor Project's
TrevorLIVE Gala, Delevingne was asked why she shared the video.
“I don't know, because it is Pride,
it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know,” she
told E! News. “It's been just a bit over our one year
anniversary so, why not?”
The Trevor Project honored Delevingne
with its Hero Award at Monday's gala.
In accepting her award, Delevingne
thanked a “very special woman in [the] room.” “She's one of the
people who helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really
needed it,” she said.
Benson posted a video of the speech on
her Instagram Story. “Love you. Proud of you,” she captioned the
clip.
The women were first spotted together
in May 2017.