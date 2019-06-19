British model, singer, and actress Cara Delevingne has confirmed that she and model-actress Ashley Benson are an item.

Over the weekend, Delevingne posted a video on Instagram of her kissing Benson.

Ahead of the Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE Gala, Delevingne was asked why she shared the video.

“I don't know, because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know,” she told E! News. “It's been just a bit over our one year anniversary so, why not?”

The Trevor Project honored Delevingne with its Hero Award at Monday's gala.

In accepting her award, Delevingne thanked a “very special woman in [the] room.” “She's one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it,” she said.

Benson posted a video of the speech on her Instagram Story. “Love you. Proud of you,” she captioned the clip.

The women were first spotted together in May 2017.