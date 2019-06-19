Netflix has renewed Queer Eye for two more seasons.

The streaming giant announced that season 4 of the reality makeover show will debut on July 19. The Fab Five return to Kansas City for season 4.

In season 5, expected to debut in 2020, the series will head to Philadelphia.

The show's first two seasons were filmed in Georgia, while season 3 took place in Kansas City.

Netflix's Queer Eye, a reboot of Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, features Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Tan France (fashion), Karamo Brown (culture), Bobby Berk (design) and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming).

Queer Eye first debuted to critical praise in 2018.

(Related: Queer Eye's Tan France to host fashion competition show for Netflix.)